ROM to celebrate couples' 50th wedding anniversaries annually from 2017

SINGAPORE: The Registry of Marriages (ROM) is looking to invite members of the public who have been married for 50 years to take part in its upcoming events to celebrate Golden Jubilee wedding anniversaries, it announced on Saturday (Sep 2).

This comes after it received positive feedback following a similar celebration organised last year, ROM said in a media release. As such, ROM said it is expanding its efforts to celebrate the occasion on an annual basis.

From 2017, couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary will receive a commemorative marriage certificate if at least one party is a Singapore Citizen and had registered a civil marriage with ROM, it said, adding that ROM will also organise a vow renewal event for those couples in the following year.

Couples or their family members can contact ROM at 6338 7808 or email msf_rom@msf.gov.sg to register their interest or to nominate eligible couples, ROM said. Details required include the couple's names, identification numbers and their date of marriage.