Rosa Huey Daniel appointed National Arts Council CEO

SINGAPORE: National Heritage Board (NHB) chief executive officer (CEO) Rosa Huey Daniel will be appointed CEO of the National Arts Council (NAC) with effect from Mar 1, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a media release on Monday (Feb 20).

Mrs Daniel, 53, is currently Deputy Secretary (Culture) at MCCY. She will also continue as CEO of NHB to oversee the completion of key projects until a new CEO is appointed.

She will take over from Deputy CEO Paul Tan, who has been acting CEO since Kathy Lai stepped down from the position in Oct 2016.

At MCCY, Mrs Daniel oversees policy formulation and implementation in the arts and culture sector. The ministry added that, over the past four years, she has been closely involved with key initiatives in the arts and culture, including the establishment of the Visual Arts Cluster of museums, the opening of the National Gallery Singapore, the setting up of The Arts House Limited to spearhead the Singapore International Festival of Arts, and the launch of the Cultural Matching Fund.



She also led the SG50 Programme Office secretariat to work on key cultural programmes for SG50 celebrations in 2015.



"Mrs Daniel has a strong interest in arts and heritage, and a strong ability to connect with diverse stakeholders," said MCCY in its statement. "Her concurrent appointment as Deputy Secretary (Culture) will also provide greater synergy between the ministry’s role in shaping the wider cultural and heritage landscape, and NAC’s role in taking the Singapore arts scene forward."