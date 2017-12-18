Rowsley to buy Thomson Medical businesses from Peter Lim for S$1.6b

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Real estate company Rowsley will acquire billionaire Peter Lim's company Sasteria, which owns Thomson Medical and is the controlling shareholder of TMC Life Sciences (TMCLS), it said on Monday (Dec 18).



In a press release, the Singapore mainboard-listed firm said it has entered into an agreement with Sasteria to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Thomson Medical, as well as 70.36 per cent of the Malaysia-listed TCMLS, for S$1.6 billion paid mainly in stock.

The purchase will be funded through 21.3 billion new Rowsley shares at the issue price of S$0.075 per share. Rowsley will also buy 597 million TMCLS warrants in cash.



"Post-acquisition, Rowsley will be one of the largest SGX-listed healthcare players," said chairman Ng Ser Miang. "Both Thomson Medical and TMCLS are well-positioned in their respective markets and the purchase of Sasteria gives us an opportunity to participate in a fast-growing sector.

"The changing demographics in Southeast Asia suggest that private healthcare is poised for a sharp acceleration in growth."

MORE SERVICES, SPECIALIST CLINICS



The release stated that Thomson Medical has plans to offer more services as it "continues to grow beyond its current core obstetrics and gynaecology services into an integrated country-wide healthcare network", as well as open more specialist clinics.

Meanwhile, TMCLS will triple the bed capacity at its tertiary hospital the Tropicana Medical Centre in Kota Damansara, turning it into "one of the largest integrated healthcare campuses in Klang Valley".

The new expansion wing will have up to 600 beds when it is fully operational, according to the press release.

TMCLS will is also working on expanding in Johor Baru through its Thomson Iskandar Medical Hub, an integrated development that is a five minutes' drive from the Causeway.

The hub will comprise the 500-bed Hospital Iskandariah and seven Centres of Excellence in cardiology, diabetes, fertility, gastroenterology, oncology, orthopaedics and urology.