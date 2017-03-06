Royal Caribbean, Changi Airport, STB in new fly-cruise partnership

SINGAPORE: Cruise operator Royal Caribbean said on Monday (Mar 6) it has entered into a multimillion-dollar partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Changi Airport Group to bring in more fly-cruise tourists to Singapore.

The collaboration is set to bring in about 45,000 tourists flying in to Singapore for a cruise on Royal Caribbean ships Ovation of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas between March and June, according to the joint press release.

Over the next three years, the partnership is expected to generate more than S$26 million in tourism dollars, it added.

The cruise operator’s first partnership with STB and Changi Airport Group was signed in August 2015 to market its Mariner of the Seas ship. That collaboration is projected to bring in more than 170,000 fly-cruise visitors to Singapore over three years, and the number of visitors it attracted in the first year exceeded its target by more than 40 per cent, Royal Caribbean said.

On Monday, Royal Caribbean also said it will increase the number of homeported sailings in Singapore. The cruise operator will have its longest deployment of ships in Singapore from 2017 to 2019, and its Ovation of the Seas ship will also be docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for its first season in Singapore.

"The announcement of Royal Caribbean's longest deployment for the next three years is a reflection of how multi-sector collaborations like these are vital to developing the local and regional cruise industry", said Royal Caribbean’s managing director for Asia Pacific Sean Treacy.

STB’s director of cruises Annie Chang said: “This second collaboration with Royal Caribbean International and Changi Airport Group reiterates our commitment to grow Singapore’s cruise industry and position Singapore as the fly-cruise hub of Asia. That Royal Caribbean is increasing its homeported sailings in Singapore also signals the success of our partnership in driving cruise tourism for Asia – a long-standing relationship we’ve had for the past 10 years.”

Singapore saw 16.4 million international visitor arrivals last year, a more than 7 per cent increase from the previous year. Cruise passenger throughput grew 16 per cent to 1.2 million, according to STB figures.