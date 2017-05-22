Royal Expert Whitening Cream contains high mercury levels: HSA

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) advises consumers to stop using the product and discard it immediately.

SINGAPORE: The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Monday (May 22) issued an alert warning members of the public against buying and using a skincare product which has been found to contain high levels of mercury.

HSA said in a media release that it was alerted by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) which had recently tested a range of skincare products and found that Royal Expert Whitening Cream contains high levels of mercury.

The authority then followed up with further testing. Results were congruent with CASE's findings. All samples tested positive with high mercury levels, HSA said.

Mercury is a toxic substance and is banned in cosmetic products.

Royal Expert Whitening Cream is touted to help whiten skin and reduce wrinkles. (Photos: HSA)

The product has been sold online and is touted to help whiten skin and reduce wrinkles. HSA added that it has told the administrators of the online platforms retailing this product to remove all listings. It will also take action against the sellers of the product.

"Regular application of creams containing mercury could lead to rash, skin discolouration and blotching. Chronic exposure to high levels of mercury in cosmetic products may also affect the kidneys and nervous system as it can be absorbed through the skin," HSA said.

HSA said the sale of Royal Expert Whitening Cream must stop immediately, and warned that it would take action against anyone found selling the product.

If convicted, anyone who supplies illegal health products could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$100,000 or both.

The authority also urged members of the public to stop using the product and see a doctor if they experience adverse effects following its use. It added that cosmetic products should only be purchased from reliable and reputable sources.