RSAF bags 2 awards at large-scale US air combat exercise

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) clinched two awards during its participation in the United States Air Force (USAF)-hosted Exercise Red Flag-Nellis, Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Sunday (Aug 27).

The air combat exercise took place at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, from Aug 14 to 25.

The RSAF was awarded Overall Outstanding Mission Commander and Outstanding Aircraft Maintenance Unit.

The Outstanding Air Maintenance Unit award was presented to the RSAF ground crew in recognition of their "consistent efforts to ensure that the F-15SGs were maintained in tip-top condition throughout the entire duration of the exercise," MINDEF said.

The RSAF deployed eight F-15SG fighter aircraft and more than 100 personnel from its Peace Carvin V detachment in Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, to participate in this large-scale air combat exercise, the statement from MINDEF added.



This year’s exercise also saw the participation of about 70 aircraft from Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the US, with observers from Chile, Oman and Romania.



"Exercise Red Flag - Nellis is designed to enhance the combat readiness and operational capabilities of the participating air forces due to the realistic training provided by a dedicated opponent force. During the exercise, the participants engaged in air combat and strike missions in a challenging environment which allowed them to hone and sharpen their operational competencies," MINDEF said.



Highlighting the significance of the RSAF’s participation in this year’s exercise, Lieutenant Colonel Oon Kok Choon, the RSAF Peace Carvin V Detachment Commander said: “We are glad to be given the opportunity to fly our F-15SGs alongside our USAF counterparts, whose participation included the F-22 fighter aircraft.



"Working together with these other advanced fighters, we were able to accomplish our missions more effectively, and at the same time benchmark our performance with other advanced air forces. The exercise provided a realistic training environment for both our air and ground crew, and I am proud that our RSAF team has upheld the high standards and continued to perform well."