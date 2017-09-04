RSAF brought 'fuel to the fight' for US-led coalition against IS militants

SINGAPORE: The United States has thanked the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) for its aerial refuelling support for coalition forces in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) militant group in the Middle East.

The RSAF's KC-135R Stratotanker completed a three-month deployment to the region, "performing more than 50 missions, refuelling US and Coalition aircraft in the USAF Central Command's area of responsibility", the RSAF said in a Facebook post on Sunday (Sep 3).



In a statement Lieutenant General Jeffrey Harrigian, commander of the US Air Forces Central Command, said: "Singapore’s KC-135R helped fuel the fight and strengthen the blows we directed at ISIS over this summer.



"I am thankful for their continued commitment to support the fight to defeat a global threat like ISIS and bring stability to the region."





The tanker along with its support team joined other US refuellers at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for the missions conducted between May and August.



It provided aerial refuelling support during the summer months, and this included the fights for Mosul and Raqqah, the US Air Force Central Command said in a statement.