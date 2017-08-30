RSAF Chinooks to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief operations

SINGAPORE: Singapore will deploy up to four Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) CH-47 Chinook helicopters from its Peace Prairie detachment in Grand Prairie, Texas, to assist with the United States’ relief operations in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said early Wednesday (Aug 30).

The offer was conveyed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday when he spoke to US President Donald Trump on the phone while the latter was en route to Texas.



Mr Lee said this was a "small gesture to express our appreciation and gratitude to the US and in particular the State of Texas, which have been good hosts for our Peace Prairie detachment", according to a MINDEF news release.



President Trump thanked PM Lee and accepted his offer of help.



The RSAF’s helicopters will be able to airlift troops and evacuees, as well as transport supplies to where they are needed the most, MINDEF added. The Peace Prairie Detachment provided similar assistance after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.



The first Chinooks are expected to commence relief operations on Wednesday.

