RSAF completes 9-day Hurricane Harvey relief operations in Texas

SINGAPORE: The four Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) CH-47 Chinook helicopters that took part in the Hurricane Harvey relief operations have completed their mission in the United States, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Friday (Sep 8).



During their nine-day deployment, the 34 RSAF personnel worked closely with the Texas Army National Guard (TXARNG) to transport personnel and essential supplies such as food, water and equipment.

TXARNG's State Aviation Officer Colonel Ronald Burkett met the deployed RSAF personnel and thanked them for their contributions.



TXARNG State Aviation Officer, Colonel Ronald Burkett (right), thanking RSAF's Peace Prairie Detachment Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Howe Siong Sen (third from left), for the RSAF's contributions to the relief operations for Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: MINDEF)

He said: “On behalf of the Texas Army National Guard and thousands of Texans in our community, I thank you very much. Not just for your skilled aviation abilities, but also your willingness to deploy with us as quickly as you did.”

Commenting on the deployment, the RSAF's Peace Prairie Detachment Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Howe Siong Sen said: “The regular bilateral training between the Peace Prairie Detachment and the Texas Army National Guard allowed the RSAF to support seamlessly and contribute meaningfully towards the disaster relief efforts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soldiers from the TXARNG attaching the underslung load of supplies onto the RSAF’s CH-47 Chinook helicopter. (Photo: MINDEF)

The 34 RSAF personnel will return to their training detachment at Grand Prairie, Texas later Friday, MINDEF said.

Singapore's Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen expressed gratitude to the 34 RSAF personnel involved in the operation, writing on Facebook that "they acted as good ambassadors of goodwill on behalf of all Singaporeans in their humanitarian efforts".

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had offered the services of the four helicopters to US President Donald Trump when he spoke to President Trump on the phone while the latter was en route to Texas last week

Harvey, which came ashore on Aug 25, is the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years. It has killed more than 60 people, displaced more than one million others and damaged about 203,000 homes in a path of destruction stretching for more than 480 km.