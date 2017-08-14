RSAF F-15SG fighter jets to take part in US air warfare exercise

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will take part in this year's Exercise Red Flag - Nellis air combat exercise in the United States, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a press release on Monday (Aug 14).

The RSAF will deploy eight F-15SG fighter aircraft and more than 100 personnel from its Peace Carvin V detachment in Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, to participate in the large-scale exercise.

Running from Aug 14 to Aug 25, the exercise will be held at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, and will also include participants from Saudi Arabia and the US as well as observers from Chile, Oman and Romania.

Up to 100 aircraft will take part in the exercise. Apart from Singapore's F-15SGs, other aircraft will include Saudi Arabia’s EF-2000 Eurofighter Typhoons and the United States Air Force's F-22, F-16C/D and F/A-18C/D fighter aircraft and its E-3A airborne early warning aircraft.

Participants will engage in a series of "realistic and challenging" air-to-air and air-to-ground training missions, MINDEF said.



"The training conducted during the exercise will allow the participants to hone their combat readiness and sharpen their operational capabilities," the ministry added.



The RSAF has participated in the Exercise Red Flag - Nellis exercise since 1982. The exercise underscores the "excellent and long-standing defence relationship" between the US and Singapore, MINDEF said.



"It also enhances professionalism and interoperability among the participating forces, and provides the RSAF an opportunity to benchmark itself against other leading air forces."