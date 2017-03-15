RSAF ready to operate and deploy advanced surveillance drone

SINGAPORE: After five years of training and exercises, two Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) squadrons are now able to operate, maintain, and deploy an advanced surveillance drone - the Heron 1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said at a ceremony on Wednesday (Mar 15).



For the RSAF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), this is a "significant milestone" as it aims to increase its intelligence and reconnaissance prowess like other militaries worldwide.

The Israel-developed Heron 1 was delivered to Singapore in 2012, and provides real-time coloured images as well as a bird's eye view to ground troops and fighter jets, to help better identify multiple moving targets, among other things.

"The attainment of FOC (full operational capability) represents a significant milestone in RSAF unmanned aerial capabilities," Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said at the ceremony. FOC generally refers to an organisation being able to fully employ and maintain a system.



"Apart from conventional operations, it can also be deployed against terrorist threats, given its persistence and wide area of coverage in surveillance," Dr Ng added.



The Heron is operated by a team of UAV pilots, imagery experts and engineers. It replaces the Searcher-class UAV, which has been in service since 1994.



The Heron can fly for more than 24 hours, three times longer than the Searcher. It can also operate at 20,000 feet (6.1 kilometres), double that of the Searcher. Other features include a sharper resolution and full-colour images as well as automated take-off and landing.



Since 2012, the RSAF has held both local and overseas exercises with the Heron to test basic flying procedures and mission scenarios. These include live flights in Singapore and simulation training. The Heron has been tested in three overseas exercises since 2015, including Exercise Forging Sabre, a biennial Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) exercise held in the US.



The RSAF has also started to deploy full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) as UAV pilots. They serve as co-pilots on the Heron 1, assisting more experienced aircraft captains.



Singapore was described as an “enthusiastic user” of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in an article by Ambassador Barry Desker and Richard A Bitzinger.



According to the article, Singapore’s military possesses around 100 drones of all kinds, ranging from tactical mini-UAVs to medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drones.