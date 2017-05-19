RSAF team rescues unwell commercial vessel worker off Singapore coast

SINGAPORE: Mr Chen Youwen was working on board a commercial vessel more than 200km off the coast of Singapore last weekend when the unexpected happened - he started experiencing acute chest pain.

He caught a lucky break, though, when the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) Rescue 10 Search and Rescue team came to his rescue. Mr Chen was evacuated via a Super Puma helicopter, and then transferred to Singapore General Hospital for further medical attention, according to a RSAF Facebook post on Thursday (May 18).





RSAF added that a day after the rescue, airmen from 126 SQN and a medical team from 1 Medical SQN visited Mr Chen in hospital, and these include MSG Mah Siew Fai, LTA Lim Jia Xiang, MAJ Chieng Kwok Wei, 3SG Dhruv Kotteri, LCP Gary Sim and CPT (DR) Paul Jon Goh.



"I know I'm in good hands with the RSAF. A big thank you to all of you!" said Mr Chen, according to the post.

