Singapore navy, police conduct joint exercise on Pedra Branca

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Singapore Police Force conducted a joint exercise on Pedra Branca last month.



In a Facebook post on Friday (Sep 29), the RSN said that the routine joint contingency response exercise had followed "months of planning and preparation".



As part of the exercise, personnel took down a simulated armed civilian intruder. (Photo: Republic of Singapore Navy)

As part of the exercise, personnel from the RSN and the police intercepted and took down a simulated armed civilian intruder.



In its post the RSN said this was "testament to the operational readiness of our security forces".



It added that the RSN and the police conduct regular exercises to practise contingency plans for the defence of Pedra Branca, and also maintain a 24/7 watch to guard against intruders.



The RSN and the police conduct regular exercises. (Photo: Republic of Singapore Navy)

A 24/7 watch is maintained to guard against intruders. (Photo: Republic of Singapore Navy)

Singapore was awarded sovereignty over Pedra Branca by the International Court of Justice in 2008, while the nearby Middle Rocks were awarded to Malaysia. Malaysia has filed an application requesting an interpretation of the court's judgment.

The joint exercise took place in a month that also saw Malaysia deploy its first Royal Malaysian Navy ship to the country's new maritime base on the Middle Rocks, near Pedra Branca.

