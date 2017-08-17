Rush-hour commuters hit by delays on North-South Line due to signalling fault

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling along the North-South MRT line during the evening peak period on Thursday (Aug 17) have been hit by delays.

This is due to a signalling system fault, said transport operator SMRT in a tweet at about 6.45pm. It added that commuters travelling between Marina South Pier and Yishun stations should add 25 minutes of travel time.

In an update at 7pm, SMRT said commuters should expect a delay of 40 minutes.

Evening rush-hour crowd at Raffles Place MRT station during #NSL #SMRT train delay between Yishun and Marina South Pier pic.twitter.com/Aia21GbLGb — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) August 17, 2017





The train operator first tweeted about the delay at 6.18pm, saying it was due to a fault to the new signalling system near Ang Mo Kio.

[NSL]: Due to a New Signalling System fault near Ang Mo Kio, pls add 20mins travel time btwn #Yishun & #Marina South Pier. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 17, 2017

It added shortly after that free regular bus services were available between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier.

Free bus service banners put up at Raffles Place after a train delay was announced on Aug 17. (Photo: Suling Lin)

NSL TRAIN DELAY: Crowds leaving Raffles Place MRT station, where trains are being delayed for up to 40 mins https://t.co/6FeXlfgLEu pic.twitter.com/Tg5I0psAZj — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) August 17, 2017





The North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) have been affected by multiple disruptions since SMRT's engineers started full-day trials on weekdays to test its new signalling system. The transport operator had warned commuters of potential delays, as "intensive performance checks" continue.

Channel NewsAsia reader Kannan, who was caught in the delays on Thursday evening, said passengers were told to get off from a packed train at Newton that was heading towards Novena around 6.15pm.

SMRT announced that there had been a signalling fault at Ang Mo Kio, he said, adding that he managed to squeeze onto the next train but it didn't move for more than five minutes.

The scene at Newton MRT station. (Photo: Kannan)

The crowd at Raffles Place on Aug 17, after a train delay was announced.

Other commuters also reported delays of up to double SMRT's initial estimated 20 minutes. Channel NewsAsia reader Randy Peck said he had been waiting for a train at Raffles Place station for at least 30 minutes, while Facebook user Tan Yi-Fan claimed to have been waiting for up to 40 minutes.

The crowd at Raffles Place station during a train delay on Aug 17. (Photo: Randy Peck)

Last month, SMRT Trains' CEO Lee Ling Wee said in a statement that it had "no choice" but to conduct checks for the new signalling system on the NSEWL throughout the day because it was being added to an already operational MRT line.