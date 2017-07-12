Rush-hour delays on East-West Line for more than 2 hours due to track fault

SINGAPORE: A track circuit fault at Jurong East caused delays on the East-West Line for more than two hours on Wednesday morning (Jul 12), according to transport operator SMRT.

SMRT first posted about the delays on Twitter at 8.41am, saying there would be an additional 10 minutes' travel time from Joo Koon to Clementi towards Pasir Ris.

[EWL]: Due to a train fault, pls add 10 mins travel time from #JooKoon to #Clementi towards #PasirRis. Train service is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 12, 2017

The delays continued throughout the morning rush hour, with estimated travel times extended by between five and 20 minutes.

[EWL]: Due to a track circuit fault, pls add 20 mins travel time from #JooKoon to #Clementi towards #PasirRis. Train service is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 12, 2017

[EWL]: Due to a track circuit fault, pls add 10 mins travel time from #JooKoon to #Clementi towards #PasirRis. Train service is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 12, 2017

Advertisement

Advertisement

[EWL]UPDATE:Pls add 5 mins travel time from #JooKoon towards #Clementi,due to a track circuit fault at #JurongEast. Train svc is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 12, 2017

However, some commuters reported experiencing longer delays along the line during this period.

Oh great. Now SMRT say delay for 10 minutes. Up from 6 minutes. Train been stuck for 15 minutes already. — Darryl Kang (@dk) July 12, 2017

10 mins is understatement. It's at least a 30 mins delay at Jurong East -.- — ngqixin (@qixin__) July 12, 2017

Wow, im appalled. I board the train frm boon lay at ard 8.25am & have just reached buona vista @9.15am. I wonder how u guys est ur delay. — Cka (@Cka70061418) July 12, 2017

Def 35 mins delay at least... — SexyDolceVita (@SexyDolceVita) July 12, 2017

when it's rainy & the hurdle to get to work is real when it took 45mins btwn 2 mrt stations bc of a train fault. i want the day to end alr.😭 — enthralleddd^^❤0718 (@enthralleddd) July 12, 2017

At 10.58am, SMRT said the track fault had cleared and services along the affected stretch had resumed.

The North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) have experienced multiple disruptions while SMRT's engineers perform engineers perform "intensive performance checks" for a new signalling system.

On Monday, SMRT Trains' CEO Lee Ling Wee said in a statement that it had "no choice" but to conduct checks for the new signalling system on the NSEWL throughout the day because it was being added to an already operational MRT line. It would take "years" if it were only tested at times of the day which were less busy, Mr Lee added.