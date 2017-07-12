Rush-hour delays on East-West Line for more than 2 hours due to track fault
SINGAPORE: A track circuit fault at Jurong East caused delays on the East-West Line for more than two hours on Wednesday morning (Jul 12), according to transport operator SMRT.
SMRT first posted about the delays on Twitter at 8.41am, saying there would be an additional 10 minutes' travel time from Joo Koon to Clementi towards Pasir Ris.
The delays continued throughout the morning rush hour, with estimated travel times extended by between five and 20 minutes.
However, some commuters reported experiencing longer delays along the line during this period.
At 10.58am, SMRT said the track fault had cleared and services along the affected stretch had resumed.
The North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) have experienced multiple disruptions while SMRT's engineers perform engineers perform "intensive performance checks" for a new signalling system.
On Monday, SMRT Trains' CEO Lee Ling Wee said in a statement that it had "no choice" but to conduct checks for the new signalling system on the NSEWL throughout the day because it was being added to an already operational MRT line. It would take "years" if it were only tested at times of the day which were less busy, Mr Lee added.