Rush-hour North-South Line train delays due to signalling checks: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Commuters along the North-South train line were told to expect up to 20 minutes' additional travelling time in either direction during rush hour on Thursday (Jun 1) due to signalling checks, transport operator SMRT said.

In an announcement on Twitter on Thursday evening, SMRT said this affects all stations along the line - from Jurong East to Marina South Pier.



The transport operator later added that free bus services were available between Jurong East and Choa Chu Kang stations, as well as City Hall and Ang Mo Kio stations.

In an update at 7.17pm, SMRT said train services were progressively returning to normal speeds, and that commuters could expect an extra 15 minutes' travelling time.

Commuter Christopher Chai told Channel NewsAsia that a train was stuck at Novena station for at least 15 minutes.

Train services along the North-South line were delayed on Thursday (Jun 1) due to signalling checks, said SMRT. (Photo: Christopher Chai)

Another commuter, Priscilla Low, told Channel NewsAsia that Bishan MRT station was extremely crowded at about 6.40pm, as she tried to reach the platform. "But the crowd dispersed and the queue was cut short after the free bus service was announced," she said.

Bishan MRT station was packed to the nines during rush hour on Thursday evening. (Photo: Priscilla Low)

Commuters took to social media to express their frustration, with some saying they had waited 30 minutes for their train to move.

A netizen who left a comment on Channel NewsAsia's Facebook page said this is his second time experiencing a train delay in a week, due to the signalling tests. "2 times in the same week, some more (sic) during after office hours peak period! Well done SMRT!" said Facebook user Alvin Koh.





Mrt is stuck between amk and yck — Anni W (@cinnamorollstar) June 1, 2017



