Ryde app launches taxi booking service in partnership with ComfortDelGro

SINGAPORE: Local transport app Ryde has expanded into the taxi booking market, after it was formally awarded a certificate of registration to operate a third-party taxi booking application on Thursday (May 25).

This makes Ryde the third company here to offer such services, after Uber and Grab.

Ryde, which was launched in 2014 as a carpooling app, said that it has partnered Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro to launch the booking app next week.

"It will boast a fleet size of over 45,000 vehicles, comprising 30,000 privately owned vehicles and about 16,000 ComfortDelGro taxis, making up about 60 per cent of the total taxi fleet in Singapore," said Ryde.

It added that users will have access to both metered taxi trips and the flat fare option, which computes a fixed fare taking into account distance travelled and existing surcharges. The carpooling service will not apply to ComfortDelGro taxis.

According to Ryde, the app has about 100,000 users currently. It added that a series of app features, including electronic cashless payments, will be launched in the coming weeks.