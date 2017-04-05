S$1.7m overpaid in Medisave grants for newborns

SINGAPORE: About S$1.7m has been wrongly paid out in Medisave grants for newborns due to a processing error.

Between March 2016 and January 2017, 885 children who obtained their citizenship after birth received between S$1,000 and S$3,000 more under the Medisave Grant for Newborns (MGN) than they were eligible for, the Central Provident Fund Board (CPFB) said in a press release on Wednesday (Apr 5).

This was due to a processing error, CPFB said. "We will be recovering the overpaid amounts, totalling about S$1.7 million, from the Medisave accounts of these children in April."

The children affected were not Singapore citizens at birth and therefore either not eligible for the grant or should have received a pro-rated amount, depending on the age at which the child became a citizen.

All Singapore citizen newborns are given a S$4,000 MGN in their CPF Medisave accounts. Children who are not citizens at birth but who obtained citizenship before the age of 2 are given pro-rated amounts.

The MGN was introduced on Aug 26, 2012 and was enhanced from S$3,000 to S$4,000 for citizen babies born from Jan 1, 2015.

Affected families may contact the CPF Call Centre at 1800 227 1188 (Mondays to Fridays, 8am to 5.30pm) if they need further clarifications.