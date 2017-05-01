S$100 million raised for NTUC's education and training fund

SINGAPORE: NTUC has raised S$25 million to help workers re-skill and upgrade their skills, secretary-general Chan Chun Sing said at the May Day Rally on Monday (May 1).

Together with the Government’s one-to-three matching grant, this means that the fund now has S$100 million – halfway to its target of S$200 million, NTUC said in a statement.

Investment income from the NTUC Education and Training Fund (NETF) will be used to fund courses through subsidies, allowing union members to get subsidies on more than 3,200 courses, capped at a maximum of S$250 a year.

During his speech, Mr Chan said: "We want to see if we can use the NETF to see if we can catalyse a new way of learning."

He suggested changes in continuing education training pedagogy. A typical cycle to push out a module takes over a year, with three to six months to figure out the market demand, another three to six months to curate the syllabus and push out the course, and another few months to mobilise workers to go for the training.

"This is just not good enough for the new economy," he said.

He made references to popular game applications Candy Crush and Pokemon. "A new module is launched every few days, can you imagine the same kind of gamification for learning?" he said.

Mr Chan also spoke about the labour movement's need to evolve, and how to remain relevant to working people despite a changing economy. He said that while in the past, employees were used to working one or two jobs during their entire career, they may now have to work a series of different jobs, where career transition becomes part of the norm.

The labour movement's challenges include helping workers stay in their jobs and minimising the transition time between jobs, and helping them plan for their retirement so they have sufficient savings. He added that these challenges are not unique to Singapore.

"While circumstances have changed, the NTUC labour movement’s mission has not changed," he said, emphasising the roles it needs to play.

"We have to make sure that despite circumstances, we can continue to maintain the social cohesion and industrial harmony that we have enjoyed. This can become our unique competitive advantage to continue to attract investment even though our prices, our wages might be a bit higher than the rest," he said.