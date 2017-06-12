S$180m in Medisave top-ups to be disbursed to Pioneer Generation this year

SINGAPORE: About S$180 million in Medisave top-ups will be disbursed to eligible seniors this year, as part of the Pioneer Generation Package (PGP), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Monday (Jun 12).

In a media release, MOF said seniors will receive letters informing them of their Pioneer Generation Medisave top-ups for this year in the coming week. Those eligible will receive between S$200 and S$800, depending on the year of their birth.

MOF said the Pioneer Generation Medisave top-ups are in addition to the Medisave top-ups for Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2017 under the GST Voucher Scheme. Both are permanent schemes disbursed yearly in July and August, respectively, MOF said.

For example, a pioneer who is 85 this year, lives in an HDB flat and does not own a second property will receive a total of S$1,250 in Medisave top-ups this year - S$800 from the Pioneer Generation Medisave top-up and S$450 from the GST Voucher scheme.

Seniors may use their Medisave top-ups to pay for their Medishield Life premiums and other Medisave-approved insurance plans, hospitalisation, day surgery and certain approved outpatient treatment, including renal dialysis, chemotherapy, certain chronic diseases, scans, vaccinations, screening mammograms and colonoscopies.

Those eligible for the Pioneer Generation Package have to be aged 16 years and above in 1965, and must have obtained their Singapore citizenship on or before Dec 31, 1986.

On top of the annual Pioneer Generation Medisave top-ups, those eligible will also receive special subsidies for outpatient care, and Pioneer Generation premium subsidies of 40 per cent to 60 per cent for MediShield Life premiums, MOF said.