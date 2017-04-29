S$1m, S90 Volvo up for grabs in Be a Changi Millionaire draw

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport's Be a Changi Millionaire retail promotion will boast an added prize this year - an all-new Volvo S90 T5 luxury sedan on top of the usual S$1 million cash prize.

In a press release on Saturday (Apr 29), Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced that these two big prizes will be up for grabs for the eighth run of the draw.



To stand a chance to win the Volvo, shoppers have to make purchases worth more than S$500 in accumulated spend in a single day between May 4 and Oct 31, CAG said. Six monthly finalists will be selected to enter the draw for a chance to drive away the luxury sedan.

Meanwhile to qualify for the S$1 million draw, shoppers have to spend at least S$50 in a single receipt over the same period.

One finalist will be picked each month for the draw. A seventh finalist will be picked from qualifying shoppers on Changi Airport's online shopping portal iShopChangi and an eighth finalist will be drawn from the Platinum members of the Changi Rewards loyalty programme.

Advertisement

For the entire period of the six-month promotion, four Volvo S90 sedans will be on display at the Be a Changi Millionaire event sites in all of Changi Airport's terminals.



A final face-off for the campaign will be held in early 2018 to decide the winner of the the two big prizes.

All finalists will each win a three-night hotel stay in Singapore, with one finalist eventually bagging the grand prize of S$1 million and another one the all-new Volvo S90.

The other finalists for the S$1 million cash prize draw will each win S$5,000 in cash, while those in the car draw will win S$1,000 cash.

The campaign attracted close to 1.2 million entries from participants globally in 2016.

Last year's winner was Indonesian Ade Iskandar Roni who entered the grand draw after purchasing an Adidas T-shirt for a friend that cost S$50.

