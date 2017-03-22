S$20m to be set aside for first-time entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE: A budget of around S$20 million will be set aside under the Startup SG initiative announced last month, to support first-time entrepreneurs.

This was announced by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon on Wednesday (Mar 22) at an event marking the opening of three new blocks at JTC LaunchPad @ one-north.

Under the Startup Founder scheme, first-time entrepreneurs can tap on a start-up capital grant and mentorship support.



Successful applicants will be teamed with mentors under a new Accredited Mentor Partners (AMPs) approach.



"These AMPs will include incubators and accelerators which will provide advice, networking and learning opportunities for the first-time entrepreneurs," Dr Koh said. "These will also help entrepreneurs obtain pre-seed funding."



SPRING Singapore - an agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry - will be launching its call for collaborators to come on board as AMPs starting Wednesday (Mar 22).



During the event, Dr Koh also unveiled the logo for Startup SG, the umbrella branding for the Government's start-up support schemes.



"The colours red and white were chosen for the logo because they are our national colours," Dr Koh said.



"The geographic pin with the letters 'SG' in the middle signifies our aspiration for Singapore to become a destination in which start-ups will anchor themselves, while the inclusion of the 'arrow' is emblematic of upward drive."



The Startup SG Founder scheme will replace the existing ACE Startups Grant and iJam Tier 1 grant for first-time entrepreneurs and interactive digital media start-ups respectively.



The changes to the Startup SG Founder and Startup SG Equity schemes, which come under Sartup SG, will take effect starting May 1 this year.