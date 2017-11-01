S$216,000 worth of drugs seized at Petir Road

In a separate case, a woman was found to have shared Ice with her two teenage sons.

SINGAPORE: Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested and S$216,000 worth of drugs were seized, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a media release on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Several CNB officers were deployed on Tuesday evening to observe the two suspected drug traffickers in the vicinity of Petir Road.

The first suspect, a 23-year-old Singaporean man, was seen parking a car at a multi-storey car park and leaving the building. He was tailed and arrested at his hideout in Jurong East.

The second suspect, a 36-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested at his hideout in a private apartment in Petir Road, where officers seized about 55g of Ice, 36g of cannabis, two Ecstasy tablets and cash of more than S$8,800.

The suspect was also led to his car in the apartment’s car park, where officers seized about 78g of ketamine, 4g of Ice, 175 Ecstasy tablets and 64 Erimin-5 tablets.

The two suspects were later taken to the multi-storey car park, where officers found about 2kg of Ice hidden in the first car.

Investigations are ongoing, CNB said.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of methamphetamine trafficked exceeds 250g.

MOTHER SHARED DRUGS WITH TEENAGE SONS

In a separate case on Tuesday, CNB officers arrested a 37-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug abuse and suspected drug trafficking.

Preliminary investigations found that the woman had shared Ice with her two teenage sons, who are aged 15 and 16. Investigations are ongoing.