S$250 million allocated to Public Service Broadcast funds in FY2016: Yaacob Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: About S$250 million in Public Service Broadcast (PSB) funds was allocated in the 2016 financial year, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said on Tuesday (Aug 1) in a written Parliamentary reply.

He was responding to a question by Nominated Member of Parliament Ganesh Rajaram, on the amount of PSB funds given to broadcaster Mediacorp in the last financial year.

Dr Yaacob added that the PSB funds supported the development of capabilities, channels and content, including about 3,000 hours of locally produced PSB television programmes.

"About 60 per cent of PSB programme funding went towards current affairs, info-educational programmes and documentaries. The remaining 40 per cent funded entertainment programmes such as local dramas, tele-movies and variety shows," Dr Yaacob said.

He added that PSB funding also went towards producing local content on digital platforms such as Toggle to cater to growing online media consumption. These include shows like Yes Mdm and Run Rachael Run.