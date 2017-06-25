S$48m spent on upgrading 6 shopping complexes: HDB

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has spent around S$48 million upgrading six of its 21 shopping complexes across Singapore, it announced on Monday (Jun 26).

The latest mall to be revamped was Loyang Point in Pasir Ris, which serves more than 26,000 residents living in the area. Upgrading work was done over a two-year period and was completed in December 2016.



What used to be a single-storey complex with an adjoining wing has now been transformed into a two-storey block, increasing capacity by 28 per cent, said HDB. Loyang Point now houses 77 shops, up from 60.



HDB said it started building such shopping complexes in the early 1990s, and they will be upgraded progressively, as part of efforts to better serve residents. Gek Poh Shopping Centre in Jurong West was the first to undergo renovations in 2007.



At Loyang Point, HDB said food options have “quadrupled”, while parking and restroom facilities have also been “enhanced” with new family-friendly features such as diaper changing stations and a nursing room. There are also two covered linkways connecting the complex to bus stops and six ramps at the malls’ entrances.

“There are more parking lots, more eateries, it’s cleaner … this brings the crowd in,” said Mr William Lee who runs Chong Ee Geomancy N Trading as well as the first laundromat at Loyang Point.

He estimates that on weekdays, he sees 20 per cent more visitors and 70 per cent more on weekends.

Mr Andy Ang, vice-chairman of the Loyang Point Merchants’ Association, said that more than 80 per cent of the shopkeepers the association represents had agreed to the upgrading works, even if it meant some of them would have to close their businesses temporarily.



He said they knew that without the upgrade, businesses will "lose out" to other shopping malls in the neighbourhood such as White Sands and Downtown East.



The next HDB shopping complex complete its makeover is Elias Mall in Pasir Ris. Upgrading works are underway and are slated to be completed by the end of 2017, said HDB.