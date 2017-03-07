S$5m fund to improve productivity among MSO agencies: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: The Municipal Services Office will set aside up to S$5 million a year to support inter-agency projects which develop technological initiatives. The initiatives should focus on enhancing productivity in the delivery of municipal services by MSO’s partner agencies.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (Mar 7), Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu said these agencies will be able to apply for the fund from May this year.

The S$5 million fund was first announced in this year’s Budget. Ms Fu, who oversees the MSO said with the tightening labour market and technological disruptions, municipal services delivery will need to adapt and take advantage of new technologies to be better and more efficient.

While partner agencies such as the Singapore Land Authority are already harnessing technology for service delivery, through the use of drones and video analytics for example, the fund will allow for more such innovations.

Ms Fu gave another example of a height sensor prototype for grass-cutting which was developed by GovTech. The sensor measures the height of cut grass and provides real-time data as the contractor trims the grass. She said National Parks (NParks) officers can use this sensor to monitor the contractors’ work remotely, reducing the need for physical inspection. Following the trial, Ms Fu said MSO will work with SPRING to find a commercial solution to the prototype.

Beyond technological developments, Ms Fu said MSO is also using data analytics from its integrated feedback management system to better identify trends and possible reasons for the occurrence of certain issues. This follows the Office connecting its feedback management system with its partner agencies as well as all 16 town councils.

By streamlining processes, Ms Fu said the accuracy in routing feedback to the right agencies improved from 85 per cent in late 2014, to 88 per cent last year. Ultimately, Ms Fu said the agency’s work is not just about improving coordination between the various partners, but also about transforming the ways they work and collaborate with one another.

“We want to create a work environment where agencies feel supported to explore new ways of doing things and try out new technologies; a culture where openness and empathy is the norm; a system where different parts of the Government work well together and collaborate with the private sector and the community,” she said.