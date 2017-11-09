S$69,000 worth of drugs seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Drugs worth more than S$69,000 were seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint media release on Thursday (Nov 9).

On Tuesday, an arriving Malaysia-registered car, driven by a 28-year-old Malaysian man, was directed for further checks by an ICA officer.



During the course of checks, ICA and CNB officers uncovered 616g of Ice, 29g of ketamine, 590 Erimin-5 tablets and 20 ecstasy tablets.

Follow-up investigations revealed the suspected recipients of the drugs to be two Singaporean men, aged 28 and 32. They were arrested in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 1 in the early hours of Wednesday.

CNB officers also found about 10g of Ice, 4g of ketamine, 21 Erimin, 5 tables, 5 ecstasy tablets and other drug paraphernalia from the car driven by the 32-year-old man.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of methamphetamine trafficked exceeds 250g. 250g of methamphetamine is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 185 abusers for a week

Investigations are ongoing