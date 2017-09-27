S$700,000 of illegal sexual enhancement drugs seized from Geylang apartment

SINGAPORE: A large amount of illegal sexual enhancement drugs was found in a private apartment in Geylang last Friday (Sep 22) – the largest seizure in five years, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said.

About 300,000 units of assorted drugs, with a total street value of S$700,000, were seized in a joint operation with the police, HSA said in a press release on Wednesday.

Illegal sexual enhancement drugs found in cupboards in the Geylang apartment. (Photo: HSA)

The raid came after an alert from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority about a parcel believed to contain illegal health products. The intended recipient, a 26-year-old male, was arrested outside an apartment in Geylang Lorong 32, HSA said.

The man then led HSA officers to a rented room where another man and more illegal health products were found.



Stocks of illegal sexual enhancement drugs found in the Geylang apartment. (Photo: HSA)

Both men are currently assisting with HSA investigations.

If convicted of importing or supplying illegal health products, the men face jail terms of up to three years and a fine of up to S$100,000.

In its press release, HSA reiterated the dangers of buying health products from dubious sources such as street peddlers.

“These products may be illegal, counterfeit or substandard, and may contain undeclared, potent ingredients which can potentially cause serious adverse reactions when consumed,” it said.