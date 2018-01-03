S Dhanabalan, Goh Joon Seng reappointed as members of the Council of Presidential Advisers

SINGAPORE: The President has reappointed S Dhanabalan and Goh Joon Seng as members of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA). They were sworn in on Wednesday (Jan 3) and heir term runs until Jun 1, 2022.



In a media release, the President's Office said Mr Dhanabalan was reappointed on the advice of the Prime Minister. He was first appointed to the CPA on Jan 2, 2004.

Mr Goh, meanwhile, was reappointed on the advice of the chairman of the Public Service Commission. He was first appointed to the CPA on Jan 2, 2008.

The CPA's main task is to advise the President on the exercise of his or her custodial powers. Its role was expanded in 2016 as part of changes to the Elected Presidency.

The President is now required to consult the CPA before exercising discretion on all fiscal matters related to Singapore’s reserves, as well as on public service appointments.



The present chairman of the CPA is JY Pillay. Altogether, the council comprises eight members and two alternate members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three members are appointed by the President at his or her discretion; three are the Prime Minister's nominees; one is the Chief Justice's nominee; and one is the nominee of the chairman of the Public Service Commission.

One alternate member is appointed by the President at his or her discretion while the other is appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, in consultation with the Chief Justice and chairman of Public Service Commission.

