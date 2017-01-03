S.League CEO Lim Chin steps down

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday (Jan 3) announced that S.League Chief Executive Officer Lim Chin will be leaving his position on Mar 31 to pursue other opportunities.



Mr Lim, who was appointed S.League CEO in January 2012, said: “After helming the S.League for the past five years, I have decided that it is the right time for me to pursue other interests and opportunities.”



He added: “It has been an exhilarating ride season after season and I would like to sincerely thank all the club chairmen and general nanagers, as well as the club staff, coaches and players for their great support. I have enjoyed working with the FAS Council and my dedicated colleagues at the S.League. I will definitely continue to support Singapore football and hope all stakeholders will do the same as well. I wish all the clubs the very best for the coming season.”



Mr Lim Kia Tong, the president of the Provisional Council, said: “Both parties have been in discussions for some time and while we are disappointed to lose a diligent servant of the game like Mr Lim Chin, we understand his decision to pursue other opportunities. We would like to thank him for his contributions to the S.League and we wish him all the best for the future."



He added that Lim Chin continue in his role until Mar 31 to oversee the kick-off of the new league season and he has agreed to do so.



Following Mr Lim's departure, Mr Kok Wai Leong, S.League director of operations, will oversee the operations of the league.



