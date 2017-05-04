'Saber trees' light up Gardens by the Bay on Star Wars Day

SINGAPORE: Star Wars fans were treated to a spectacular light show at the start of a three-day celebration marking Star Wars Day on Thursday (May 4) - the date being a play on the phrase "May the Force be with you" made popular by Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As part of the inaugural Star Wars Day: May the 4th Be with You Festival, the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay were transformed into "SaberTrees", illuminated to look like giant lightsabers, the weapon of choice of the Jedi and Sith warriors, casting light beams up to 200m high.

#MayThe4thBeWithYou: Sabertrees descend at the Gardens By the Bay to mark 40 years since Star Wars: A New Hope pic.twitter.com/RtYlEB7z5R — Calvin Hui (@CalvinHuiCNA) May 4, 2017





There was also a 15-minute light performance called Garden Rhapsody: Star Wars Edition, set against the Star Wars soundtrack.

The SaberTrees will light up from 8pm to midnight, and the light show will run at 7.45pm, 8.45pm and 9.45pm, every night until the festival ends on Saturday. It will also continue to run twice a night at 7.45pm and 8.45pm until Jun 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A replica of the iconic All-Terrain Scout Transport, which was first introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, is on display for the duration of the festival, and well-loved characters Chewbacca and Kylo Ren will make appearances.

Other attractions include a Star Wars-themed "silent disco" on Friday and Saturday, from 9pm to 11pm, and a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on Saturday at 9pm.

The festival kicks off a three-year collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia for Singapore to host entertainment activities themed around Disney’s biggest brands.