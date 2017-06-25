SAF medic saves baby’s life at Somerset MRT

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) medic has been commended by train operator SMRT for saving a baby’s life at an MRT station.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Army on Sunday (Jun 25), the medic, Chua Sen Yan, was about to board a train at Somerset MRT on Feb 13 when he heard an announcement requesting for medical assistance.

Mr Chua, an instructor at the SAF Medical Training Institute, went to the Station Control room where he saw a crying mother and a motionless baby being carried by the station manager.

Noticing that the baby’s lips were turning blue, Mr Chua immediately cradled the baby in his arms and applied back blows between the baby’s shoulder blades to clear the airway.



“His quick response and proficient medical aid saved the child’s life,” wrote the Singapore Army in the post.

Mr Chua, who holds the rank of Military Expert 2 (ME2), was subsequently presented with a letter of commendation by SMRT’s Director of Station Operations, Siu Yow Wee on Monday (Jun 19), said the post. Commander of the SAF Medical Training Institute Lo Hong Yee was also present to witness the occasion.



