SAF medical team provides 'excellent medical care' for coalition soldiers in Iraq: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday (Sep 26) visited the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) medical team deployed in Iraq, and said they are in "high spirits", providing "excellent medical care" for coalition soldiers there.

The SAF medical team, which was deployed in June, is working alongside their counterparts from the United States, Australia and New Zealand, in support of a multinational coalition against Islamic State.

The defence minister was briefed by the SAF medical team on their tasks and responsibilities, and was given a tour of the medical centre.



"Dr Ng emphasised the importance of their mission in Iraq, and expressed confidence in their ability to provide meaningful healthcare support to coalition forces to counter ISIS efforts in Iraq," said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a press release on Wednesday.

Dr Ng was leading a delegation that included Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman and Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Perry Lim. They were welcomed at the camp by coalition forces performing a traditional Haka war dance.



Dr Ng was also briefed by coalition commanders from Australia and New Zealand who gave him "two pieces of good news".

"One, that ISIS is falling faster than anticipated and now reduced to pockets of resistance in Iraq and second, the Iraqi Army has raised their capabilities over time," Dr Ng said in a Facebook post.

"We should all take heart in this progress, and that the battle against extremist terrorism is being won by countries who believe in law and order and the rights of their own citizens to choose their way of life," he added. "At the same time we must remain vigilant, as the threat of terrorism increases in ASEAN."

Dr Ng being received by Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force, and Singapore Armed Forces officers in Iraq. (Photo: MINDEF)

The commanders expressed appreciation for the SAF medical team's contributions, and emphasised that continued support from partners like Singapore would be vital in addressing the terrorist threat at source.



Apart from the medical team, SAF had also deployed planners, liaison officers, intelligence fusion officers, imagery analysis teams and KC-135R tanker aircraft.



Dr Ng will also visit Jordan where he will call on the King of Jordan, as well as Prime Minister and Defence Minister Hani Fawzi Al-Mulki.