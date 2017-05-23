SAF medics to be deployed on SCDF ambulances in 3-month pilot

SINGAPORE: Medics from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be deployed on the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) ambulances as part of a pilot, which will start this September.

This is according to Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who said that in the area of emergency care, using SAF medics to respond to civilian emergencies is "synergistic and mutually helpful". He was speaking at the Asia Pacific Military Health Exchange on Tuesday (May 23).

Dr Ng noted that the Medical Corps must respond decisively to the reduction in manpower supply, specifically a reduction of a third from 2030 for the SAF. In contrast, medical needs of Singaporeans have grown as the population ages, with the Ministry of Home Affairs reporting that there is expected to be a 6 per cent annual growth of calls for ambulances and emergency treatments.

As such, the three-month pilot from September this year will see 12 SAF medics deployed on SCDF ambulances. The 12 - 10 full-time National Servicemen and two regular servicemen - will be attached to these ambulances where both sets of medical personnel will work together.

"It will meet the growing demand as well as allow our medics to keep their skills current, to better respond in times of military crisis," said Dr Ng.

The minister also noted that with the manpower constraints, the SAF Medical Corps is actively reviewing the vocation requirements to increase flexibility and allow more soldiers to be deployed to each vocation. Many of the platforms can also be operated more simply with the help of automation, he added.

The review is expected to be completed soon, and the SAF will implement it progressively over the next few years, he said.