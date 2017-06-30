SAF must be alert to security threats in 'troubled and violent' times: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must stay active and alert against threats to the country in these "troubled and violent times," said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday (Jun 30).



He was speaking at one of four combined rededication ceremonies across Singapore where more than 460 operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) gathered to reaffirm their commitment to the defending the country. It is part of events to mark SAF Day.

Dr Ng noted that terror attacks have occurred in major cities like Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Melbourne, London and Paris, and Singapore is not immune to the threat.

"We live in troubled and violent times and must guard against extremist terrorists who would do us harm, here and abroad," the Defence Minister told 105 NSmen from 128 participating companies who took part in the ceremony at Temasek Polytechnic.

“A strong SAF will be maintained as the most effective deterrence against potential aggressors. But the SAF can only be as strong as its individual soldiers," he added.

Dr Ng also told the audience that the SAF is well prepared for the shrinking manpower pool in the coming years, by almost a third in 2030.

"We will harness technology to allow the SAF to see further and sharper, to move quicker, and with more precise and lethal firepower," he said.

This year's SAF Day is special, Dr Ng noted, as Singapore is marking 50 years of National Service. The first batch of 9,000 national servicemen was conscripted in 1967.

The other three ceremonies held at the JTC Summit, Singapore Institute of Technology @Dover and Procter & Gamble’s Singapore Innovation Cente were officiated by Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang, Minister for Manpower Lim Swee Say, and Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.