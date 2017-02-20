SAF regular dies after losing consciousness at Nee Soon Camp

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died after losing consciousness at Nee Soon Camp on Monday (Feb 20), while having his own physical training.



He passed out at 8.05am, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a press release, adding that efforts were taken immediately to resuscitate him.

The serviceman was evacuated to Nee Soon Camp Medical Centre, and later to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an SAF ambulance. An SAF medical officer and medics continued to resuscitate him on the way, said MINDEF.

The SAF ambulance arrived at the hospital just before 8.40am. However, the serviceman was pronounced dead at about 9am.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman. The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief," said MINDEF.