SAF regular dies after losing consciousness at Pasir Laba Camp

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman has died, after losing consciousness in Pasir Laba Camp on Friday (Feb 10) at about 7.50am.



Efforts were immediately taken to resuscitate 44-year-old Second Warrant Officer (2WO) Sim Poh Wah, according to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a news release.

It added that he was evacuated to Pasir Laba Camp Medical Centre, before being sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital via an SAF ambulance. An SAF medical officer and medics continued to resuscitate him en route.



The ambulance arrived at the hospital at 8.45am. However, Mr Sim was pronounced dead at 9.00am.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late 2WO Sim. The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief," said MINDEF.