SAF regular found at Sembawang Camp died of gunshot wound: Coroner’s inquiry

SINGAPORE: An SAF regular serviceman found dead in Sembawang Camp in 2015 had died of a gunshot wound, a coroner’s inquiry heard on Thursday (Jan 19).

An autopsy showed that 20-year-old Pravinraj Selvaraj had likely placed his rifle in his mouth before pulling the trigger.

The inquiry heard Pravinraj was diagnosed with depression and acute stress reaction by psychiatrists from the Institute of Mental Health in August and September 2011. Both times, he cited family issues as the reason.

Pravinraj, whose parents are divorced and has two younger brothers, had a strained relationship with his family, the court heard. After his death, his mother admitted that Pravinraj had “yearned for family affection but neither received it from her nor (his father)”.

During an interview in 2013, Pravinraj’s supervisor said the teen had expressed interest in signing on as a regular serviceman, and had asked if accommodation could be provided for him. Pravinraj’s friends told investigators he sometimes slept at void decks and staircase landings, due to family troubles.

On the morning of Nov 21, 2015, Pravinraj and his partner were issued rifles upon reporting for guard duty at Sembawang Camp. The pair were also given two magazines, one loaded and one empty.

At 2.30pm, Pravinraj said he had to use the toilet. His partner waited outside for about 10 minutes before calling out to Pravinraj, who said he needed more time.

Two minutes later, the partner heard “a loud explosion” and ran into the toilet, shouting for Pravinraj. There was no response. He saw bloodstains on the ceiling and immediately alerted his superiors.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were called in, and they unlocked the cubicle door to find Pravinraj slumped on the floor with his rifle and a crumpled piece of paper between his legs.

The note said Pravinraj had left a message on an app on his mobile phone. Officers found on his phone a lengthy suicide note in which he left his belongings to his best friend and told his girlfriend he loved her.

Investigations revealed Pravinraj had sent a picture of five bullets to five of his closest friends hours before he died, Assistant Superintendent Arun Guruswamy said. A forensic examination of his mobile phone also found he had browsed suicide-related websites.

State Coroner Marvin Bay will deliver his findings on Thursday afternoon.