SAF's C-130 to transport humanitarian supplies to Marawi evacuees: Ng Eng Hen

The supplies will be delivered next week, says Singapore's Defence Minister.

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be delivering humanitarian supplies to those affected by the conflict in Marawi next week, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 5), Dr Ng said SAF units are currently preparing the supplies donated by SAF and the Singapore Red Cross for the hundreds of thousands of civilians that have been forced out from their homes by ISIS-affiliated groups in Marawi.

These civilians are still in temporary evacuation centres in nearby areas, he added.

A Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft will be delivering the supplies next week, said Dr Ng.

This comes after the minister had offered assistance to Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana earlier this month, which the latter had accepted in principle.