SAF soldier praised for coming to the aid of boar attack victim

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldier was praised on Friday (Oct 20) for coming to the aid of a man who was injured after being attacked by a wild boar.

CPT Nicholas Aw Zhong Wen was driving back to camp when he saw a group of people crowding around a man "writhing in pain" on the pavement, the Singapore Army wrote in a Facebook post.

He parked his car, took his first aid kit and rushed over to see how he could help.

Passerby Mr Raymond Chan, who works with the Ministry of Defence, was bandaging the leg of the injured man when CPT Aw arrived, wrote the Singapore Army.

CPT Aw assisted him by putting on additional bandages to the man's wound and helping to carry the victim to the ambulance.

The man, in his forties, suffered a deep cut on his leg after a wild boar attacked him near a bus stop on Hillview Road and was taken to hospital.

"The call to serve for any SAF soldier exists not just within our camps but in our everyday lives," wrote the Singapore Army.



"The Singapore Army would like to wish the injured man a speedy recovery and commend our servicemen for being ready to step forward when required."



Netizens praised CPT Aw's actions with many hailing him as a "hero".

"He really serves the citizens ... Thumbs up," wrote Facebook user Colin Yap Chin Wei.



