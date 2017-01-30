SAF Terrex vehicles arrive in Singapore after being detained in Hong Kong
The nine SAF Terrex vehicles have returned to Singapore after they were detained in Hong Kong.
- Posted 30 Jan 2017 15:07
- Updated 30 Jan 2017 15:13
SINGAPORE: Nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICVs) and other equipment arrived in Singapore on Monday (Jan 30) at 2.40pm after being detained in Hong Kong for two months.
Hong Kong authorities said they were held in the territory due to a suspected licensing breach.
SAF said the vehicles will undergo "post-training administration", including thorough serviceability checks and routine maintenance.
More to follow.
- CNA