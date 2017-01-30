SAF Terrex vehicles arrive in Singapore after being detained in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE: Nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICVs) and other equipment arrived in Singapore on Monday (Jan 30) at 2.40pm after being detained in Hong Kong for two months.

Hong Kong authorities said they were held in the territory due to a suspected licensing breach.

SAF said the vehicles will undergo "post-training administration", including thorough serviceability checks and routine maintenance.

More to follow.



