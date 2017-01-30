SAF Terrex vehicles arrive in Singapore after being detained in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE: Nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICVs) and other equipment arrived in Singapore on Monday (Jan 30) at 2.40pm after being detained in Hong Kong for two months.

Hong Kong authorities said they were held in the territory due to a suspected licensing breach.

SAF said the vehicles will undergo "post-training administration", including thorough serviceability checks and routine maintenance.

The nine armoured vehicles were detained on Nov 23 from a container ship transiting through Hong Kong from Taiwan.

On Jan 9, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in Parliament that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had written to Hong Kong Chief Executive CY Leung, asking for the vehicles to be returned. In the wake of this incident, Dr Ng added that the SAF has reviewed shipping procedures "comprehensively" to reduce the risk of equipment being taken hostage en route.

On Jan 24, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hong Kong authorities have completed their investigations and will be releasing the vehicles and other equipment through APL, the commercial shipping firm that was supposed to transport the vehicles back to Singapore in November.