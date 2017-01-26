SAF Terrex vehicles moved out of Hong Kong compound; to be shipped back to S'pore

SINGAPORE: The nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles were on Thursday (Jan 26) loaded on trucks and moved out of Hong Kong's customs cargo examination compound, two days after it was confirmed that the armoured troop carriers would be returned to Singapore.

The Terrex vehicles had been stored at Tuen Mun River Trade Terminal for most of the two months since they were detained in Hong Kong over what Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) described as licensing issues.



Happening now: SAF #Terrex vehicles are on the move, being loaded onto trucks at #HK Customs' Tuen Mun River Trade Terminal. pic.twitter.com/vvXy6phwCl — Roland Lim (@RolandLimCNA) January 26, 2017

Channel NewsAsia understands that a police escort will accompany the convoy of trucks at midnight on Friday to Kwai Chung Container Terminal 4, where the armoured vehicles will be put on a commercial carrier.



The shipment will be handled by APL, the shipping firm that was originally supposed to transport the vehicles back to Singapore in November. APL will be able to pick up the vehicles for shipping at any time, as long as it has the right trade and industry papers, Channel NewsAsia understands.



#Terrex return #HK Customs said APL can pick up the vehicles from Tuen Mun anytime to ship to #Singapore, with right Trade & Industry papers pic.twitter.com/3Rw15pahEY — Roland Lim (@RolandLimCNA) January 26, 2017

APL has assured MINDEF that the armoured vehicles will be shipped directly from Hong Kong to Singapore.



The shipment is expected to take a week to reach Singapore, and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen has expressed hope that the vehicles would be back in Singapore by Chap Goh Meh - the 15th night of Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 11 this year.