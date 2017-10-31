Safe driving course revises rules to help drivers cut 4 demerit points

SINGAPORE: Motorists who have clocked up eight demerit points, and want to have four of those points expunged from their record will now be able to do so after the Traffic Police relaxed the criteria for joining their voluntary Safe Driving Course.

Effective Wednesday (Nov 1), the Traffic Police is lowering the number of demerit points a motorist must have accumulated before being eligible to attend the Safe Driving Course, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced on Tuesday.

This will allow more motorists to benefit from the course, which aims to encourage motorists to come forward to correct their driving behaviour on their own accord.

Motorists who complete the course will have four demerit points deducted from their driving records.

From Wednesday, motorists with eight demerit points will be able to attempt the SDC, compared with the 12 points required before the revision of the rules. This is for motorists whose licence have never been suspended.

For motorists who have previously had their licences suspended, the number of demerit points needed is four, compared to the previous six.

Eligible motorists will also now be able to attempt the SDC twice in 10 years, instead of the previous maximum of two attempts in one lifetime, the SPF said.

Additionally, the duration of the practical component of the course will be increased to 50 minutes from 30 minutes. The theory session is three-and-a-half hours long.

"Given the added rigour of the SDC, motorists who successfully complete the SDC will now have four demerit points expunged from their driving records. instead of three," said the SPF.

These changes, it added, will allow motorists to correct their driving behaviour earlier and encourage them to practise safe driving habits.