Safeguards against child sex abuse in sport can be strengthened: Officials

SINGAPORE: Current safeguards against sexual abuse by registered sports coaches in Singapore may be satisfactory but extra care and caution must be taken when it comes to children, say local sporting authorities.

A global spotlight has been shone on the issue since November last year, when several former professional footballers in the UK opened up about years of abuse by coaches. The revelations have since extended to 148 clubs, 155 suspects and 429 victims - 98 per cent of whom were males aged four to 20 when allegedly abused.



While some of the cases date back decades, others are more recent and come despite widespread protection measures such as a requirement for all football clubs with youth teams to employ full-time, trained safeguarding officers. The UK has been leading the charge since 2001 with strict regulations implemented by its Child Protection in Sport Unit - the model on which UNICEF developed its global standards for safeguarding in sport. In other countries like the US and Australia, local laws require fingerprint and criminal background checks to be performed on coaches.



While Singapore has not seen such widespread abuse, there have been some cases.



In late December, a 66-year-old freelance swimming coach with over four decades of experience went on trial, accused of committing obscene acts with a boy, 12. He has denied the accusations. And in January last year, a badminton instructor was jailed for grooming and pressuring a 14-year-old student to engage in sexual activities.



Similar scandals have rocked sporting bodies at national level as well. In August, a Singapore Athletics (SA) vice-president, 71, was accused of molesting a former national athlete in 2010. Just a month earlier, SA sacked a coach over alleged improper conduct towards three female athletes.



Local sports bodies have varying approaches to protect young athletes.



SA president Ho Mun Cheong said coaches employed by SA and its affiliated institutions need only be certified by the global governing body that is International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). Similarly, the Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) only requires its coaches to be accredited internally and by World Rugby. They are not mandated to be members of the National Registry of Coaches (NROC) - the closest Singapore has to a licensing regime for sports instructors.



COACHING CHECKS IN PLACE



Started in 2003, the NROC - which is non-compulsory - aims to raise the standard and professionalism of sports coaching in Singapore. Membership requires applicants to declare any convictions; police investigations; disciplinary proceedings; complaints; dismissals and discharges.



To become an NROC member, coaches must complete a Values and Principles in Sports (VPS) course, which includes in its teachings the right of youths to play sports free of abuse. “The VPS is a MOE (Ministry of Education) requirement as the course takes coaches through various scenarios of acceptable behaviour towards children,” explained Netball Singapore’s chief executive Cyrus Medora. “Only with this course can they teach in schools.”



All NROC-listed coaches must also abide by a Coach’s Code of Ethics drawn up by statutory board Sport Singapore (SportSG). Contained within is this guideline: “Avoid sexual intimacy with your athlete. Any physical contact with your athletes should be only when absolutely necessary and during appropriate situations.”



In the event of an ethical breach, the affected National Sports Association (NSA) may ask the NROC to suspend the accused member.



Mr Ho called the NROC framework a sufficient vetting process to weed out potential sexual predators, while SRU general manager George Danapal praised it as a platform aligning all coaches to the same core principles regardless of sport.



But the latter also suggested the NROC was let down by a lack of integration with National Sports Associations (NSAs) and their individual coaching courses. Full-time coaches and NROC members Tan Khiok Sing and Gan Ai Gee also said there was room for improvement.



“Current NROC upgrading courses are mostly technical and sports science-related,” said netball instructor Mr Tan. “They don't focus much on checking or reminding the coaches about sexual issues at all.”



Added 60-year-old Mr Gan, who has some four decades of experience coaching swimming at a country club and also trains the St. Joseph’s Institution and Jurong Junior College squash teams: “It’s never sufficient. They are doing their part, but you never really know what’s going on.”



VIGILANCE FIRST



There is also the problem of only 2,100 names being listed in the registry - out of some 8,000 coaches in Singapore, as estimated by SportSG.



Mr Tan and Mr Gan both said they would support regulations for all instructors in Singapore to be registered, as a matter of safety. “But it's still up to them,” said Mr Tan, 36. “Most coaches register, because it is a requirement by the team they coach.”



Mr Danapal said the SRU encourages affiliations - especially local schools - to employ NROC-registered coaches, while Mr Medora said Netball Singapore “insists” on its coaches acquiring SG-Coach Programme certification - a training pathway for all coaches ranging from community to high-performance levels, which includes the VPS module and serves as another requirement for NROC membership.



However, he acknowledged the existing framework “can only guide coaches to what is good coaching techniques and behaviour”.



“At the end of the day, you can teach the coaches everything, but one has to be very vigilant,” said Mr Medora.



“The schools do a good job here. Coaches are closely monitored; the principals agree to the appointment of the coaches, and there is always a teacher present. Where there are service providers, many parents are present.”



An MOE spokesperson said its schools work closely with sports coaches. “Schools hire coaches only after a rigorous selection process, which includes looking at their track record and relevant qualifications in their area of specialisation,” said MOE. “During CCA sessions, teachers are expected to monitor the conduct of coaches and their interaction with students. Schools also give feedback and evaluate coaches’ performance at the end of their contracts.”



“MOE is also reviewing the registration requirements for sports CCA coaches in our schools, so that our students continue to receive their training in a safe and conducive environment.”



Said Mr Medora: “To date, we have never had a complaint on any inappropriate behaviour, nor have we observed it. But we always have to be vigilant especially as children are concerned.”



It was a point again reaffirmed by Mr Tan. Asked if he believes Singapore has a system capable of protecting young athletes from potential sexual offenders, he said: “l would like to think so. But this is definitely something hard to guarantee... It needs everyone to be vigilant to detect and handle this kind of issue.”



EDUCATE THEM YOUNG



More can still be done at an institutional level, in terms of training staff and implementing policies to address sexual abuse, said Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) executive director Corinna Lim.



“Minors would benefit from learning more about sexual abuse and consent, but it is ultimately adults who have the power and responsibility to prevent sexual abuse,” she noted. “Our schools and institutions can start by creating an open environment where minors can bring up their concerns and views to adults without being judged or dismissed.”



Last year, AWARE recorded 22 cases of sexual abuse of minors by perpetrators who were not family members at its Sexual Assault Care Centre (SACC), an increase from 14 cases in 2015 - which AWARE noted as possibly due to the expansion of services to include the WhatsApp messaging application.



For parent Oh Chui Yian, being present for her four-year-old daughter’s swimming lessons at a public pool is adequate.



She had never heard of the NROC, but supports the mandatory licensing of sports coaches “to prevent dubious characters”. Ms Oh, however, is confident her daughter’s coach - a family friend - is not one of them.



“He also coached my relative’s daughter from four to nine years old,” said Ms Oh. “Since it’s a group class and we are around to watch, the risk factor is not a concern.”

