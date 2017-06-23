Safety lapses at factory where worker died in forklift accident: State Coroner

It is up to MOM and the police to decide whether any action is taken against M. C. Packaging and forklift driver Subramaniam Suppaiyya, says State Coroner Marvin Bay.

SINGAPORE: A coroner's inquiry into the death of a woman hit by a forklift while crossing the factory floor, has found the company to be lacking “crucial” measures to segregate and regulate both human and vehicular traffic, State Coroner Marvin Bay said on Friday (Jun 23).

Madam See Lay Heo, 53, was leaving the factory of M. C. Packaging on her way to lunch when she was hit by the reversing forklift on Dec 26, 2016. Once he felt the impact, driver Subramaniam Suppaiyya rushed to the back of the forklift to find Mdm See on the ground, gasping for air.

Colleagues subsequently rushed to her aid, but by the time paramedics arrived, Mdm See was unconscious. She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where a CT scan showed she had suffered skull fractures and bleeding in the brain. She fell into a coma and died two days later, on Dec 28.

An investigation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) revealed Mr Subramaniam had been briefed on how to operate a forklift safely, including the importance of maintaining a clear view of the direction of travel.

Mr Bay noted that the driver had clearly not done so, as he only “periodically” checked his side mirrors and only “occasionally” glanced at his rearview mirror while reversing. The driver had said he never saw Mdm See near his forklift.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mr Subramaniam’s usual manner of operating the forklift (falls short of) the (proper) standard,” the State Coroner said.

SAFETY MEASURE UNUSED

The investigation also revealed that while the company had taken steps to regulate traffic by painting a thick grey line on the factory floor meant to demarcate a pedestrian walkway, workers were never told to use it.

“The grey line system had remained unused, and had even been obscured (in some areas),” Mr Bay said. He noted the 66cm-wide “walkway” had been painted after M. C. Packaging received feedback from a visitor, who said they did not know where was safe to walk.

An MOM officer said the company had not followed the ministry’s guidelines on the safe operation of forklifts, namely that pedestrian and forklift paths must be segregated.

Mr Bay said though there is no basis to suspect foul play in Mdm See’s death, it “underscores the inherent dangers in failing to implement processes to separate and regulate human and vehicular traffic” on busy factory floors. The conditions in “busy, noisy, cluttered” factories mean there is “an elevated likelihood of mishaps”, Mr Bay said.

He added that it is up to MOM and the police to decide whether any action is taken against M. C. Packaging and the forklift driver

Channel NewsAsia understands the company has since fired Mr Subramaniam.