Safety system worked as designed after Kallang chemical leak: Company

SINGAPORE: The company which experienced a chemical leak at its Kallang facility on Tuesday (Jul 18) said on Wednesday its safety system was activated as designed in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

In a statement to the media, electronics manufacturer RF360 said a gas monitoring safety system was activated on Tuesday, indicating a "potential leak of a gas used in the production process of surface acoustic wave devices".

The system inside the clean room on the third floor of the RF360 facility located in 166 Kallang Way "operated as designed and immediately triggered the gas shut-off and evacuation of the employees" according to the company's emergency response plan, it said.

All employees working in the affected area were evacuated promptly, RF360 added.

Eleven workers were taken to the hospital after the incident. Channel NewsAsia understands that the workers complained of skin irritation, and that the chemical involved is nitrogen trifluoride, which is colourless, odourless and non-flammable.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Tuesday that it was alerted to the incident at 1.40pm, and that by the time it arrived, the leak had been shut off by the in-built safety system on the premises. At 3.47pm, the SCDF also said its HazMat detectors showed no reading of the chemical vapour in the room or surrounding environment.

The conditions of the clean room were confirmed to be at normal levels by the safety system by the time SCDF responders arrived, RF360 said.

"RF360 continues to monitor the safety of our employees and are cooperating with Government and emergency agencies involved," the company said, adding that it will reopen the third floor clean room once the required approvals are in place.