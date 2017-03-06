Salary threshold raised for local workers under rules for hiring foreigners

SINGAPORE: Companies will have to pay their full-time local workers at least S$1,200 a month from July next year as part of revised requirements to hire foreign workers, announced Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan in Parliament on Monday (Mar 6).



This is up from at least S$1,000 currently - the minimum monthly salary required for a local worker to be considered full-time. This salary is taken into consideration when calculating the Dependency Ratio Ceiling (DRC), which sets out how many foreigners can be hired as a proportion of a firm's total workforce.

For instance, the Dependency Ratio Ceiling for the manufacturing sector is 60 per cent, which means the company can employ up to 1.5 foreign workers - on Work Permit or S Pass - for every full-time local worker hired.

The salary threshold was last reviewed in 2013 and since then, incomes have gone up. "We review this salary threshold regularly to stay in line with income trends," said Mr Tan. "If not, it means that we are gradually loosening our foreign worker controls simply due to rising nominal wages."

"If we do not update the salary threshold now, it will mean having to make an even larger increase in future," Mr Tan added.

The rise in the salary threshold is also part of the Manpower Ministry's efforts to "uplift" low-wage workers through sustainable wage increases, said Mr Tan.

The increases will be done in two phases. From July this year, the salary threshold to be considered a full-time worker will go up from S$1,000 to S$1,100. This will be increased to S$1,200 from July, 2018. "We expect that low-wage workers' wages will adjust in line with the new threshold," said Mr Tan.