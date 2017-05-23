Sales staff jailed 20 months for corruption

SINGAPORE: A former assistant sales manager was on Tuesday (May 23) jailed 20 months and ordered to pay a penalty of S$274,666.70 for corruption offences, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

In its press release, CPIB said Lu Sang, a 36-year-old Malaysian and Singapore Permanent Resident, was formerly an assistant sales manager at HMLY when he was charged in 2015 with multiple counts of obtaining gratification from three of the company's suppliers in exchange for furthering their business interests.

On Tuesday, Lu was convicted on 24 charges:

One count for obtaining gratification amounting to S$1,300 from Mr Lee Fon Hian, director of Laser Printing Industries, though Mr Ng Peoy Leong Donovan, who is a sales executive of Laser Printing Industries, to further its business

Two counts for obtaining gratification amounting to S$4,291.20 from Mr Lee Fon Hian, via the company's marketing manager Loo Hui Khoon, to further Laser Printing Industries' business

Eight counts of obtaining gratification amounting to S$99,737 from Mr Lee Fon Hian to further Laser Printing Industries' business

Twelve counts of obtaining gratification amounting not more than S$147,721 from Mr Lee Kai Hiong, director of Union Label Industries, via sales executive Toh Kim Yang Eden, to further its business

One count of obtaining gratification amounting to S$8,617.50 from the director of HDL X-Print Lim Siew Mui, via the accused's wife Tan Huiru, to further its business interest

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. The CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," it said.

