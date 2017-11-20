Salesperson at Tekka Centre shop jailed for stealing, attempting to bribe police officer

SINGAPORE: To avoid being arrested for stealing from the shop she was working at, salesperson Devika Maruvan attempted to bribe a police officer with an unspecified amount of money.

Instead, the Malaysian national was slapped with a harsher sentence after the officer rejected the offer and arrested her, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

In a news release on Monday (Nov 20), the authorities said Maruvan, a salesperson at Rose Fashions at Tekka Centre, offered money to SPF's Sergeant Lim Mei Jing on Jun 26 to avoid being arrested for stealing from her employers.



Sergeant Lim rejected the bribe, arrested Maruvan and referred the case to CPIB for attempted bribery.



Maruvan was charged with corruption on Aug 28 and on Monday, she was jailed three weeks for stealing from her employers and three weeks for attempting to bribe a public officer. As one week of the sentence will be served concurrently, she will serve five weeks in jail in total.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption. The CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," the authorities said in the press release.

For theft as a servant - which refers to stealing from one's employer as a clerk or servant - she could have been punished with up to seven years in jail and a fine.

For attempting to bribe a public officer, she could have been jailed up to five years, fined up to S$100,000 or both.